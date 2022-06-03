Summer brings construction to Alabama campus

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jayda Russell

Once students head back home for the summer, the University of Alabama campus undergoes a stark change. One of the biggest is all the road work detours.

UA Campus Development Associate Vice President Tim Leopard said that’s intentional. Pushing the worst of the work into the summer means campus and class operations aren’t disrupted.

At the moment, there are more than 30 projects planned for summer, and many should be completed before students return in the fall.

Some major projects finishing up include the New Tutwiler Residence Hall and the demolition of the old Tutwiler dorm, which is scheduled for July 4, replacing the sidewalk across from Bryant-Denny Stadium along Paul W. Bryant Drive and the Peter Bryce Main Renovation.

If you’re interested, you can visit the full list of projects right here.

The portion of University Boulevard currently closed is set to reopen in July.