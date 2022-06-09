Suicide helpline changing numbers in July

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jayda Russell

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will change its number this July, to make it easier to dial for people who need help.

The current number of 1-800-273-8255 will change to 988.

The Federal Communication Commission said this change will save time when seconds matter and help field calls to first responders.

The Lifeline offers confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress across the nation at no cost to them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Click here for more information on the organization and the helpline.