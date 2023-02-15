Study shows ‘striking’ number who believe news misinforms

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – A new survey shows fully half of Americans indicate they believe national news organizations intend to mislead, misinform or persuade the public to adopt a point of view.

The findings dug deep into why many Americans distrust the news.

It found the number of people believing the news is biased is increasing, people following the news closely is decreasing and many Americans are feeling the effect of information overload.

In one consolation, local journalists fared better.

2/15/2023 11:36:58 AM (GMT -6:00)