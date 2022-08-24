Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults

Paxlovid

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults. That’s according to a large study by Israeli researchers.

The study of more than 100,000 patients showed the drug significantly reduced hospitalization and death among seniors, similar to past research.

But younger adults didn’t show any measurable benefit in the study, which was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The results raise questions about the U.S. government’s use of Paxlovid, which has become the go-to treatment for COVID-19.

The Biden administration has spent more than $10 billion purchasing and distributing Pfizer’s drug.

