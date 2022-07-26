Study: Millennials didn’t stray far from where they grew up

It turns out millennials haven’t strayed very far from the areas where they grew up.

A study released Monday by Harvard University and U.S. Census Bureau researchers found that by age 26 more than two-thirds of millennials lived in the same area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles away and 90% resided less than 500 miles away.

White and Hispanic millennials were more responsive to the prospect of moving to another place to earn more money than Black young adults. The children of higher income parents traveled farther away from their hometowns than those of less wealthy parents.

