Study: A spoonful of sugar makes you live longer? Yes, with coffee

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Mikayla Mosteller

Drinking your coffee with a bit of sugar could help you live longer.

That’s according to a study published last week in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal.

In the study, U.K. researchers asked more than 171,000 people about their coffee-drinking habits. Participants were questioned five times in a year, and after seven years the researchers took note of which participants had died.

Those who drank between one and three lightly sweetened coffees per day had a lower death rate than those who drank their coffee black or with cream alone.

“Lightly sweetened,” in this case, refers to about a teaspoon of sugar. Your average sweetened coffee drink from a coffee shop contains much, much more than that.

Noah Beaver, an employee at Monarch Espresso Bar, said coffee is good for more than a caffeine jolt, too.

“I love coffee and I love being in an environment with a bunch of people,” Beaver said. “You definitely don’t want to overdo it, but it’s definitely a way to get in the community and talk to people, stay healthy and stay focused.”