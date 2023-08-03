Students in need get clothes, school supplies at back to school bash

TUSCALOOSA- Soles4Souls partnered with Tuscaloosa City Schools to throw a back to school bash for underprivileged kids in Tuscaloosa.

Students were able to receive clothing, shoes and back to school supplies.

The event was held Tuesday evening at the New Heights Community Center with food, face painting and free haircuts.

“I think this is amazing for the community. We are trying to make sure that everybody is prepared and everybody is set for success in school,” said TCS Social Work Coordinator Kara Bernal

Tuscaloosa City Schools’ first day back is Wednesday, Aug. 9.