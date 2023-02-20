Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting

Catie Henkelman, 21, a Michigan State senior, takes a moment after lighting a candle as mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University students and faculty have returned to the East Lansing campus, one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others.

With many professors allowing students to attend class virtually, the campus at the 50,000 student university remained relatively quiet Monday.

The shootings happened last Monday during evening classes at Berkey Hall and nearby at the MSU Union, a student social hub.

Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter in place for several hours while police hunted for Anthony McRae.

Authorities say McRae eventually killed himself when confronted by police not far from his home in Lansing.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/20/2023 3:40:57 PM (GMT -6:00)