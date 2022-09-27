Student’s ‘death notebook’ not revealed for nearly a year

alabama map

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama mayor says a high school principal failed to tell police about a student’s “death notebook” that was found last year and disclosed earlier this month only after the same student threatened to shoot a classmate.

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat told a news conference a “total lack of communication” had led to a situation that rattled some parents.

Police began an investigation earlier this month after a student threatened to shoot someone with a bow and arrow.

During the probe, police learned the same student had compiled a “death notebook” that contained the names of about three dozen students.

The mayor says the notebook should have been disclosed earlier.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/27/2022 3:25:02 PM (GMT -5:00)