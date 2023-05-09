Students collect food, supplies for people in need

Holy Spirit Catholic School held their third annual Stuff the Bus event Friday. Students and community members came by to drop off items.

Some of the donated items included toilet paper, food and drinks.

The donations will be given to Catholic Social Services of West Alabama.

“Right now, we are seeing an increase in the need for food,” said Carolyn White of Catholic Social Services said. “We have more coming in for food, than we have had in a long time. If people don’t donate the food, then we have to go buy it and we can only buy so much.”

The nonprofit agency is across the street from the school on James I Harrison Parkway in Tuscaloosa. Students at Holy Spirit Catholic School help stock the pantry throughout the year.

Events like the one on Friday helps the agency stock their pantry for the summer months.

Catholic Social Services of West Alabama serves more than 6,000 clients per year in Marion, Winston, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Hale and Fayette counties.