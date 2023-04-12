Student group protests Pence’s Alabama appearance

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Rachel Nadeau

About 30 protestors gathered outside the University of Alabama Student Center on Tuesday in response to former Vice President Mike Pence’s arrival on campus. Pence was in Tuscaloosa to speak after he was invited by the UA chapter of Young America’s Foundation.

In response, the UA Leftist Collective group shared their criticism of Pence’s views and policies through signs, chants and a memorial honoring members of the LGBTQ community.

Protestor Marlie Thompson said she hopes to see more events like these on campus.

“When legislators are coming for trans-rights and immigrant-rights, they’re eventually gonna come for all of us,” Thompson said. “I think it’s important that we liberate everybody.”

During the protest, members collected donations for transgender-supporting organizations.