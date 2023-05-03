Strong start powers Tuscaloosa Academy soccer to second round

Tuscaloosa Academy netted three first half goals which is all the offense it needed for a 3-2 victory over St. James in the first round of the state soccer tournament.

The Knights get two goals from Anton Schmidt and one from Brock Abston in the opening 40 minutes of the match. Schmidt and Abston are also credited with an assist on one of the others players goals.

The Knights playoff win continues an impressive inaugural season in the AHSAA. The school transitioned from the Alabama Independant School Association (AISA) to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) at the beginning of the school year. Boys soccer joins football, volleyball, and baseball as TA teams that won a postseason game in ‘Year One’.

Tuscaloosa Academy will host Prattville Christian Academy in the second round of the Class 1A-3A State Soccer Tournament on Thursday, May 5. The match is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.