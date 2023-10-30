Street renamed after man who helped redesign Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Boyce

What was once 21st Avenue in downtown Tuscaloosa is now Almon Avenue, paying tribute to a local man who created some of the most transformative projects in the area.

Tuscaloosa city leaders alongside family and friends of Robert N. Almon Sr., held a street renaming ceremony on Oct. 27, in the parking lot directly across from Almon’s former office.

Almon, who was born in Selma and graduated from the University of Alabama with a civil engineering degree, was the engineer who helped shape plenty of large infrastructure projects in Tuscaloosa.

The renaming ceremony allowed colleagues and family to reminiscence about all the ways Almon made direct impacts on the area.

“He was someone that had a real true passion and love for the city of Tuscaloosa and we’re very proud of that. And we’re humbled and honored that the city is now naming 21st Avenue after our father,” Robert Almon Jr. said.

Almon’s daughter, Julie Almon Jamison, said her father never set out to accomplish what he did in his lifetime. He just did it.

“Could not be more proud of him, and I know he’s smiling today,” Jamison said.

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Tuscaloosa River Walk, Government Plaza, the widening of 15th Street, the ongoing McWrights Ferry Road Project; none of those would have happened without Almon.

“He could take a vision and figure out how to implement it,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.