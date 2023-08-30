Storms Possible on Friday…. Mostly Dry Labor Day Weekend… Wednesday PM Forecast Update

Good Wednesday afternoon! Our local weather has been rather breezy at times and nice compared to recent days. As hurricane Idalia moves to our east, the circulation has helped to pull in drier air from the north. Conditions will feel great tonight, with temperatures dropping into the middle 60s.

Thursday will feature full sunshine, with an afternoon high in the upper 80s. A few clouds could arrive by late afternoon, as an upper level low develops to our west.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms will kick off on Friday, especially during the afternoon. An upper level low to the west will provide the needed uplift to get a few storms developing. For high school football Friday night, there could be a few lingering storms. It sure looks like the best chance of storms will happen before the 7pm kickoff, but I can’t guarantee all stadiums will be dry.

Labor Day weekend will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. Other than a brief storm being possible Saturday, we can expect a dry pattern for Sunday and on Labor Day. Temperatures will heat up on Sunday and Monday, as we return into the lower 90s.

