Storms on Friday… Hot Weather Returns on Sunday… Thursday PM Forecast Update

Good Thursday afternoon! Our local weather has remained nice today, with dry air across the region. Temperatures remained in the 80s in many areas today, which is a welcomed change. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to near 70 tonight, with a light north breeze.

Scattered showers and storms will become likely at times on Friday, especially between noon and 10pm. While storms will remain scattered, these tropical downpours could drop a lot of rain in a small amount of time. High school football may have some issues where these storms pop-up. While not every stadium will have rain, I would have a backup plan if a storm moves over your area.

The upper level low responsible for the higher rain chance on Friday will gradually move away on Saturday. I can’t rule out a few scattered storms over west Alabama.

Labor Day weekend will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky. Other than a brief storm being possible Saturday, we can expect a dry pattern for Sunday and on Labor Day. Temperatures will heat up on Sunday and Monday, as we return into the lower 90s.

