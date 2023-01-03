Storm shelter opening ahead of severe weather

Severe thunderstorms are likely across West Alabama from late morning Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. The storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes. Periods of heavy rain are possible Tuesday into Wednesday morning, which could result in localized flooding.

The City of Eutaw City Hall will close at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 3 due to the risk of inclement weather. A storm shelter in the basement of the R.H. Young Civic Center will be open from 11 a.m. until the severe weather passes. The R.H. Young Civic Center is located 720 Greensboro Street in Eutaw. Public Works and Public Safety crews will be on standby during the severe weather event.

For a list of storm shelters in our area click here.

-kn