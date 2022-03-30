Storm cleanup in Moundville continues

Storm survivors in Moundville have barely had time to come up for air since last week’s severe weather event. Now, they’re preparing for another possible punch.

After last week’s storms, former Hale County Sheriff Larry Johnson’s property in Moundville was covered with trees and debris.

Today, he’s made a lot of progress thanks to help from family, friends, neighbors and even strangers.

“We had quite a bit of help,” Johnson said. “We had a community from the south end of the county who likes to help in these situations. They came up and did a lot. Everybody has been good to help.”

With the threat of severe weather this evening, Johnson and his family will not be riding out the storms here in their damaged home.

“We’re not going to stay here because I don’t know how stable it is,” he said. “We’ve been staying here, wind hadn’t been blowing like it is today and I don’t know what it will bring tonight. So we’re going to go down to my wife’s cousin’s place about a mile from here. We are going to stay there until we think everything is clear and then we will come back.”

Johnson has this message for anyone who doesn’t take severe weather threats seriously.

“It can happen to anybody,” he said. “You just need to be prepared.”