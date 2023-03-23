Stocks rise, recover nearly all of steep loss from prior day

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are rallying to recover almost all their steep loss from a day before, when markets tumbled into the close.

The S&P 500 was up 1.5% Thursday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also jumped, while short-term Treasury yields kept sinking.

A day earlier, stocks tumbled after the Federal Reserve indicated that while the end may be near for its market-rattling interest rate hikes, it doesn’t expect to cut rates this year.

Many investors still think the Fed will, however. The high rates are meant to fight inflation, but they also put pressure on banks and risk tipping the economy into a recession.

3/23/2023 12:38:43 PM (GMT -5:00)