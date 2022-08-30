Stocks post another loss as markets worry about higher rates

WVUA 23 Digital,
Mgn 1280x960 20505p00 Laqpb
wall street, stocks

Stocks fell again on Wall Street, posting their third loss in a row as traders worry that high interest rates are here to stay for a while.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Tuesday, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Energy companies fell along with sliding crude oil prices. Technology stocks and industrial companies were also weak.

Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining ground after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/30/2022 3:18:36 PM (GMT -5:00)

Categories: Regional and US News
Tags: ,

Related