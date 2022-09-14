Stocks manage to post modest gains after a wobbly day

wall street, stocks

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street after a day of veering between gains and losses.

The tentative trading came a day after the market’s worst drop in two years, which was set off by fears that higher interest rates could cause a recession. The S&P 500 added 0.3% Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just slightly in the green and the Nasdaq composite added about three-quarters of a percent. A report on inflation at the wholesale level showed prices are still rising rapidly. It echoed a report on inflation at the consumer level a day earlier.

9/14/2022 3:13:12 PM (GMT -5:00)