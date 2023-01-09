Stocks end up mixed on Wall Street after early gains fade

The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point on Wednesday. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks gave up early gains and drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street.

Weakness in health care companies worsened throughout the day. Stocks are coming off their first weekly gain in five on hopes the Federal Reserve may ease up on its economy-shaking hikes to interest rates as inflation cools.

The S&P 500 ended up just barely lower on Monday after being up as much as 1.4% in the early going.

Gains for tech companies mostly held up, leaving the Nasdaq 0.6% higher. The Dow fell 0.3%. Treasury yields fell further as traders adjust bets for what the Fed will do.

1/9/2023 4:24:37 PM (GMT -6:00)