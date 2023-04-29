Stillman wins national trivia tournament

For the first time in school history, Stillman College has won the Honda Campus All Star Challenge team national tournament. Team members practiced twice a week for the trivia competition held in California.

In an exciting best two out of three games during the HCASC National Championship match, the scholars from Stillman College defeated the Tuskegee University team by accurately answering questions about history, science, literature, religion, the arts, and pop culture. Stillman College beat teams from 64 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and qualified for the national championship tournament, in April, after winning a series of regional competitions throughout the academic year.

The winning team was coached by Dr. Thomas Jennings and includes team captain Carla Louca, a senior from Tuscaloosa, majoring in religion; Susannah Britain LeMay; a junior from Fredericksburg, Virginia, majoring in journalism; Jaela Williams, a junior from Huntsville, majoring in criminal justice; and Zharia Nubia Lankford, a senior Douglasville, Georgia, majoring in journalism.

Stillman’s four student team included a mother and daughter: Carla Louca and Susannah Britain LeMay. They were the first mother daughter duo on the team since 1989.

The runner-up was Tuskegee University, which received a $30,000 grant. In third place was Winston-Salem State University and Oakwood University took fourth place. Both schools received $20,000.

Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a year-round program that celebrates Black excellence and challenges students to expand their scope of knowledge on a wide range of topics, with the opportunity to gain lifelong learning skills, including leadership, collaboration, and sportsmanship.

This is the 34th year Stillman College has participated in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge. As part of its winning the school will receive $75,000 in grants.