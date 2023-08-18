Stillman volleyball shows growth in season-opening loss

Stillman volleyball opened the 2023 season the same way it opened last year: dropping its home opener.

But the 2023 version looks much improved.

The Tigers lost to Oakwood in straight sets (28-26, 25-13, 25-20) although the first set alone delivered a message that Stillman has fight. The teams traded points, back-and-forth as neither could find the momentum needed to take control.

Oakwood seized an edge early in set No. 2 and cruised to a 2-0 lead.

OU looked to do the same in set No. 3, jumping out to a 7-3 lead. Stillman went on its own run to cut the deficit to 10-9, but the Tigers could not close the gap completely.

Stillman junior Aeraeonna Manuel recorded a match-high 16 kills.

The Tigers will face Wallace State-Selma in a pair of scrimmages before their next official game, at Rust College on Friday, Aug. 25.