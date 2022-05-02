Stillman thrower dedicates win to his late mother

Stillman College’s Willie Washington, a senior thrower for the track and field team, won the shot put competition for the Southern State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships in Mobile, Alabama.

Washington dedicated his performance in memory of his mother, Crishan Washington, after she unexpectedly passed away last month.

Washington took the time that he needed to grieve, but he returned to compete because he said it is what his mother would have wanted.

“She’s always been there for me in everything,” Washington said. “She just never missed anything. For me to win something for the first time ever in my life, (where) I’m the champion, I wish she would’ve been able to (see) that. It felt really good to win it for her, and I know she (is) looking down smiling at me right now.”

In a shot put competition, a round weight is thrown from off the shoulder, and the athlete who throws it the farthest distance wins. Washington won with a distance of 13.51 meters.

Along with the shot put title, the Men’s team also won three more titles. Stillman’s Elvis Chebogel won the 800 meter dash and 1500 meter dash. The Tiger’s also won the 4 x 800 relay with Chebogel, Emmanuel Kipruto, Carey Owens and Amos Metto.

Stillman finished the season ranked no. 4 in the conference.