Stillman Talent Hunt has students competing for awards, scholarships

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Joslyn Malave

The 70th Annual Talent Hunt was hosted at Stillman College on Sunday where multiple students portrayed their talents in front of parents, campus leaders, and peers.

This is a nationally mandated program that invites talented students to compete with one another for the chance to win awards and scholarships.

First, second and third place contestants can win prizes ranging from $200 to $1,000.

Talent Hunt aims to give students of West Alabama the opportunity to showcase their talents not only for the rewards but also so that they can gain exposure on the national scale.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Alpha Tau chapter Present Roland Lewis said they’re there to watch these young students display their talents.

“I think I’m most proud of the opportunity that it gives to youth,” Lewis said. “The platform that allows them to show off and showcase their talents. This gives them the opportunity to win scholarships and it keeps them entrenched in their talents and allow them to show those things showcase those.”

Since 1953, this event has worked to recognize the skills, talent and potential of local high school students across West Alabama.

In addition to scholarship opportunities, winners of the Talent Hunt are invited to the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity state-level competition.

Talent Hunt Program Chair Luther Riley said this event ensures students can showcase their abilities.

“We have the opportunity and a platform to invite students here to the point where they are competing and they have the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents,” Riley said. “With the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity allowing them that opportunity to actually showcase and be exposed to the world. We are a relatively small platform, but it yields big results from a national perspective.”