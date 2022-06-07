Stillman standout participates in HBCU all-star game

by WVUA 23 Sports reporter Drew Pavan

Stillman College outfielder Kelvin Reese got the opportunity to play with the top HBCU baseball players from across the nation at Truist Park in Atlanta over the weekend when he participated in the second annual HBCU all-star game.

Reese took part in last year’s inaugural HBCU all-star game in Hoover, but this year he got the opportunity to play on a MLB stage.

“It’s exciting, it’s definitely a different atmosphere,” said Reese.

Last year the Stillman standout brought home some hardware as the game’s MVP.

Reese wasn’t the only Stillman representative at the game, as assistant coach Rashad Webster made the trip to Atlanta. But he wasn’t just there to see Reese play.

Rashad’s father, Lenny Webster, was one of the ceremonial coaches for Kelvin Reese’s team. Webster is an 11-year MLB veteran and a HBCU product himself. He got the rare opportunity to coach alongside his son.

“Its been a dream come true,” said Rashad. “Just knowing the things he taught me over the years. and the ways I’ve been able to teach it. It’s a full circle experience, a real full circle moment.”