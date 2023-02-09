Stillman softball’s McCray named SSAC Pitcher of the Week

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Stillman College pitcher Lexi McCray is the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) softball ‘Pitcher of the Week’.

Last week, the former Brookwood High School star recorded a complete-game shutout in an 8-0 win over Southeastern Baptist College. McCray allowed just five hits in five innings in her first outing at Stillman College. She spent her first three years at Marion Military Institute.

The game against Southeastern Baptist was also McCray first game in 18 months. She did not play last season while recovering from an injury.

“I was a little nervous to get back to it since I’ve been out for so long, but it was fun,” McCray said.

McCray wins the first SSAC Pitcher of the Week of the 2023 season but the honor continues a Stillman softball trend. A Tigers player has opened the season by winning the weekly conference award in four of the past five seasons.

Stillman College (2-0) hosts Point University and St. Mary’s of the Woods this weekend. The noon doubleheader are on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11.