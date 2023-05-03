Stillman softball’s furry friend contributes to winning season

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Stillman softball is having one of its best seasons with a 33-15 overall record. This season, more has contributed to the team than just the players.

“Smalls,” is a rescue dog head coach Joel Penfield rescued.

“I came down, it was the day after Christmas. I decided I was just gonna come down and do some work on the field,” Penfield said. “I’d been here about 30 minutes or so, and I kept hearing a noise and couldn’t figure out what it was. I realized what it was, she was a little ole puppy there. She was basically on the verge of freezing to death and starving to death. She was about 5 or 6 months, and she didn’t weigh but 15 pounds. That was heartbreaking right there.”

Coach Penfield said finding Smalls was meant to be.

“Something just told me to go down there. God sent me down here for some reason, and that was to find her in this dugout.”

When the team found out about Smalls, they took her in, and made her part of the team.

“They’d been talking over the last few years, saying we need a dog or somebody to hang out with,” Penfield said. “A lot of the other schools have them.”

Senior shortstop Bailie Seales said Smalls brings the team together like no other.

“You know the saying, ‘right place right time,’ I believe that’s what it was,” Seales said. “It brought everyone together cause they connected with the dog right away. Every time the dog shows up, our smiles brighten, (and) it runs around. One time, it ran out on the field and Coach P had to go get it, so it’s always exciting when Smalls is around.”

Coach Penfield plans on keeping Smalls around for years to come.

“Hopefully that puppy will get out of her,and she’ll be a lot more contained when she can come down here and hang out with us. On a daily basis is what I’d really like.”

The Tigers will face Faulkner University May 4 at 10 a.m. in the Southern States Athletic Conference Softball Championships.