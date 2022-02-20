Stillman Softball Scores Walk-Off Win Over Point University

Stillman College softball scored a “walk-off” win over Point University, 8-7 to earn a double-header split.

The Tigers lost the first game, 11-0.

In the bottom of the 8th inning of the second game, Stillman freshman Katelynn Madison delivered a clean RBI single to right field to drive in Katie Clifton as the winning run. Madison, who attended nearby Northside High School, finished the game with two RBI, driving in Clifton both times.

Stillman recorded 17 hits in the second game of the double-header.

The Tigers improve to 2-4 on the season. Stillman has another double-header scheduled for Sunday, this time against Paine College. First pitch is set for noon at Stillman Softball Complex.