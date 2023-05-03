Stillman softball harnesses underdog mentality ahead of the postseason

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Kalen Brooks

Stillman softball will open the Southern States Athletic Conference Softball Championship against Faulkner University on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Wilson Morgan Softball Complex in Decatur.

Stillman enters the conference tournament as the fourth seed which is their highest seed it’s had since joining the SSAC in 2019. The Tigers are 2-6 all-time in the SSAC Championship Tournament but senior shortstop Bailie Seales says that her team is embracing the underdog role.

“I believe everyone kind of underestimates us just by our past,” Seales said. “It is very exciting this year to be kind of like an underdog and going into it knowing we have a chance.”

Stillman finished the regular season 33-15, the most wins in a season in program history. The Tigers have wins over then No. 19 William Carey and No. 10 University of Mobile.

The Tigers took three of four in the regular season against Faulkner, including a double-header sweep last month. It was the program’s first sweep of a conference doubleheader since 2016.

Sophomore outfielder Lauren Haskins believes the key to carrying success into the postseason starts with team spirit.

“We’re just going to go into it with lots of energy, positive energy, loud, obnoxious,” Haskins said. “They’re going to know that we are there to have fun and hopefully win too.”

The winner of the Thursday’s game between Stillman and Faulkner will advance to play top-seed University of Mobile later that same day. The winner will play Mobile Thursday at 4:00 p.m., while the loser will move to the elimination bracket.