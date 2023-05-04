Stillman softball cleans up at SSAC awards banquet

The Stillman softball team is off to a great start this postseason, winning 11 awards at the Southern State Athletic Conference end of the year awards banquet.

Tigers head coach Joel Penfield was named SSAC Coach of the Year, junior outfielder Lauren Haskins is the conference Newcomer of the Year, and five Stillman players were selected to the All-SSAC team.

Haskins and third baseman Madison Bubel are First-Team All-SSAC selections. Anniston Jones, Taylor Roland, and Lexi McCray earned second team all-conference honors.

Pitchers Faith Byrum and Jasmine Wade were selected to the SSAC All-Freshman Team.

Haskins and shortstop Bailie Seales received Gold Gloves, recognition for being the top defenders at their position.

“Awards really mean nothing at the end of the day. It’s all about the journey. This season means a lot because I didn’t think I’d be able to play again, so it’s really important to make the most of this year and have a great time with my teammates … I’m just taking it all in,” Haskins said.

Stillman softball (33-15) is the No. 4 seed for the SSAC Softball Championship Tournament. The Tigers first game is Thursday morning against No. 5 Faulkner at the Wilson Morgan Softball Complex in Decatur, Ala.