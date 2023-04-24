Stillman softball breaks records

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Stillman College softball hosted senior day with a double header against Brewton-Parker College.

The Tigers took both games, winning the first one 9-0 and the second one 3-2 in extra innings.

In game 2, senior Savannah Mayes doubled to left field to put the winning run in scoring position in the top of the ninth inning for the Tigers.

Anniston Jones walked off with a single to left to bring home Jasmine Wade in the ninth inning.

This was the Tigers 32nd win of the season, the most regular season wins in program history.

Lauren Haskins also broke the Stillman and Southern States Athletic Conference single-season stolen bases record with a total 48 stolen bases this season.

Stillman softball will be back in action at Blue Mountain Christian University on Thursday.



It was also senior day for baseball. The Tigers’ baseball team fell to Middle Georgia State University, 13-11, and they will be back in action on Tuesday to face Southern Baptist College at home.