Stillman receives $500,000 grant from Google

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Peyton Newman

The rise and expansion of technology calls on users to be tech savvy in a new area on the internet: Security.

The Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics sponsored by Google has given a $500,000 grant to Stillman College. The clinic promotes cybersecurity on campuses while also offering students an internship opportunity to take this knowledge to local businesses.

Precious Onah is a sophomore at Stillman, and said cybersecurity is more important now more than ever.

“People don’t realize how easy it is to get hacked,” Onah said. “Like, you don’t have to be the smartest hacker in the world to be able to hack something. There’s just methods to do it. And cyber security gives this awareness to how you can actually protect that data.”

Stillman College is the first HBCU in the nation to become a part of the program. The college is the second higher education institution in the state to be a part of it, along with the University of Alabama.

Google wants to recognize and foster tech programs diversely, aiming to further incorporate other HBCUs and minority focused institutions.

“To ensure, one, that we’re providing access and opportunities to a diverse workforce,” said Melonie Parker, Google Chief of Diversity. “But we’re also using this campus to pave the way for community support, minority owned businesses, as well as to serve as a model for other historically black colleges.”

Stillman President Yolanda Page explained the college had been hacked before and it took 9 months to get their technology back up and running. She says this new program will be a huge help in preventing this from happening again in the future.