Stillman presidential search: 3 candidates announced, interviewed

Stillman College has three potential finalists for the person who will take over when college President Cynthia Warrick retires next month.

This week, the college showcased candidates with public interviews offering students, faculty, alumni and the community a chance to hear what the presidential hopefuls have to say.

The candidates include:

Yolanda Page, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia

F. Erik Brooks, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio

Willie Todd, President of Denmark Technical College in Denmark, South Carolina

Stillman officials say they’re aiming for a final determination before the end of the month.

If you missed the public interviews, you can check out the candidates’ resumes, CVs and interviews recorded via Zoom right here.