Stillman Players Growing Business Fits Like A Glove

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

The majority of baseball players order their gloves from established companies that have been around for years. But Stillman College catcher Mason Collins doesn’t have to. Collins started his own glove company, Toro Glove Company, in 2020 and has seen continuous growth every year.

“Normally when you think of a glove you think of these big name brands,” Collins said. “When (teammates) put on (a Toro glove), they just realize it’s a legit product and it’s something you know you can use for a long time.”

Toro Glove Company is two years old and has already distributed over one hundred gloves to customers. Collins believes he will have at least six Stillman baseball teammates use Toro gloves during the upcoming season, which is a big step from where the company started, when he sold glove No. 1 to his father. Collins says that the Toro gloves are fully customizable down to the stitch, and that the turnaround time from order to delivery is a 4-6 week timetable.

“I want to really create the best glove possible so I want to go back to the drawing board and do some things differently that other companies haven’t done,” Collins said. “Glove patterns and glove colors and using different types of leather on different parts of the glove to really make the best glove that feels like the extension of your hand.”

While Collins says he hasn’t played against an opponent wearing the Toro glove yet, he believes it won’t be long before he can cross that milestone off his list too.