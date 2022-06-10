Stillman offering summer stem program for middle school students

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Stillman College will now offer a free STEM learning program for middle school students thanks to a partnership with Verizon and the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship.

A project-based camp, Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers aims to “empower middle school students in under-resourced communities to explore STEM subjects, learn problem-solving skills and gain exposure to career opportunities in technology fields,” according to a press release.

Carly Erby, a senior majoring in psychology and camp instructor, said the program aims to bridge the digital divide for many students in grades 6-8, ” to not only get acquainted to technology, but to develop new skills and interests in areas such as coding and robotics.”

The first camp will take place on campus from June 12-22, followed by a final camp held July 10-30. Meals and transportation will be provided.

Click here to sign up.