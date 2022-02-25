Stillman Men’s Basketball Advances to Semifinals of SSAC Tournament

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

Stillman men’s and women’s basketball teams headed to Montgomery on Thursday, Feb. 24 to compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference Quarterfinals. Only one team was able to advance to the semifinals today.

The Stillman men’s team got a hard fought win against Mobile, 82-79. Stillman came out with a strong first half leading by twelve at the break 46-34. In the second half, Travious Johnson put the Tigers on his back, scoring nine points down the stretch of the game to help Stillman stay in front. Joshua Williams helped seal the win for the Tigers with a steal and three pointer late. Stillman’s Devin Merriweather finished the game with 15 points and 10 assists.

Stillman is now 20-7 overall and will play the SSAC regular season champions, No. 2 Loyola on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the SSAC Tournament.

”I mean our opponent, Loyola, is going to be a tough one,” said Stillman Head Basketball Coach John Teasley. “That’s usually who we see every semifinal game and so we are looking forward to it. To be there every single year, that’s amazing and it speaks highly of our program.” Stillman’s game with Loyola is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday.

The Stillman women’s team had its season end with a 63-53 loss to William Carey in a quarterfinals match-up. Stillman trailed by more than 20 points in the first half, but was able to rally behind performances from Laneja Warner and Amaria Strong. The Stillman women’s team finishes the season at 15-12 overall.