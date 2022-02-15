Stillman looking to keep the fun going in last home game

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

It’s homecoming week for the Stillman College men’s basketball team, and they will be reluctant to let William Carey University bring down their parade. William Carey Crusaders enter the game on the short end the of the stick but they always pack a bigger punch when they face the Stillman Tigers.

Stillman currently sits at 18-5 on the season before they take a trip to the big easy for a Valentines Day matchup to face Loyola, and then turn around to welcome Loyola to to their home court on Feb. 17.

The matchup against the Crusaders always comes with intrigue, 3 of the last 5 games between them have been settled by just a few possessions Even with the games being that competitive, the Tigers have dominated the series in recent years winning the last five meetings. The Crusaders will look to change the narrative to make their season a little more respectable with 8-15 record to this point. They recently snapped their 6-game losing streak versus Dalton State.

Stillman has gone through their season by out-hustling their opponents on both ends of the floor. They rank inside the top-half of the conference in offense and defense. In terms of toughness in rebounding, they are surely the most feared bullies sitting at the top of the conference with only No.1 ranked Loyola with a higher average.

The Crusaders are not likely to go down without a fight as they put a lot of pressure on teams when handling the ball, nabbing just over eight steals per game The team has done their best to survive a world-wind season for them. Five of their games have ended in a “No Contest” due to COVID with three of those games being consecutive. The Crusaders would follow up by drastically sinking, losing nine of the next 10 games.

Stillman was forced to cancel their homecoming last year due to the surge of the pandemic. The school will be bringing the festive week back with a plethora of celebration including the always fun parade that will be held that Saturday morning. The week-long event is bound to boost the confidence of the players in their season finale with the theme being “All Roads Lead Home.”

Being that it will be a festive time for the Tigers makes this game mean a whole lot more. The game will begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in Birthright Alumni Hall, setting up the the homecoming concert later that night.