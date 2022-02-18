Stillman is first HBCU partnering with New Balance

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Elise Anzaldua

Stillman College and athletics wear brand New Balance are teaming up in a first-of-its-kind apparel and equipment agreement

The exclusive five-year contract was announced at Stillman Thursday, and representatives from New Balance met with coaches and students in celebration of this new deal.

Student-athlete Savannah Mayes said she’s excited about the new partnership.

“I like how this company has come in for Stillman and offered athletes really good clothing,” Mayes said. “It has really good material on it and they’re very super fitting, and I think it’s very beneficial for Stillman to represent New Balance.”

The contract will benefit men and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, track and field and cross country, and will also provide retail apparel for sale.

This partnership is first between New Balance and a historically Black college or university, or HBCU.

Stillman’s Director of Athletics Terrance Whittle said this partnership will benefit the school and its athletes for years to come.

“I think what it does is it opens the door for others,” Whittle said. “I think having an HBCU in their portfolio of schools will hopefully eventually open the door for others to jump on board and want to be a part of what we are going to see pretty soon.”

