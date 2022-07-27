Stillman Hosts Day 1 of Baseball Camp For Local Kids

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Stillman College kicked off its first day of baseball camp Wednesday morning. Ten campers ages 13-18 participated in the three day camp, however more are expected to attend as the camp goes on.

Kids focused on bunting and base running the first day but will work on other fundamental aspects of the game throughout the week. Head coach Terrance Whittle would like to hold a scrimmage at the end of day three if there’s enough participants.

While the goal is to improve the young athletes’ skills, Whittle wants the kids to have fun above everything else.

“I think its important that they’re having fun in the process regardless what your skill level is, your skill set is, and where you are in baseball. Just to get out here and have fun. That’s what keeps you involved in the game,” Whittle said.

Current Stillman players helped facilitate drills and showed the campers around campus. Whittle said the camp is beneficial for both the players and the program.

“We were really fortunate to have some local players from high schools here, County High School and Hillcrest High School, and I think that kinda gives visibility not just to our program but to the players here to help grow the baseball locally and give opportunities and access for kids to play,” Whittle said.