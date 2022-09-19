Stillman hosting Stomp Out Suicide step show Tuesday

Stillman College’s Office of Student Development and the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center are teaming up for a unique event Tuesday with the goal of preventing suicides.

The public is invited to the Stomp Out Suicide event, featuring a step show alongside hosting community health and wellness agencies. Performances begin at 6 p.m.

VA support programs including the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program, Suicide Prevention, Whole Health and VITAL will have information on offer for students and the surrounding community.

Tuscaloosa-born comedian Lamar Pullom is serving as host for the event.

Stillman Director of Student Development Tomalisa Washington said she’s excited for what Stillman can offer the community in events like these.

“All of us probably know somebody who either has committed suicide or has thought about it,” she said. “So that’s what we want to try to alleviate.”

Washington said students need to know someone cares about them.

“Some people really do believe that no one cares, and that’s totally not true,” Washington said. “So (we want to use) whatever fun, creative way that we can to make sure that students just know – we care.”

You can learn more about the event right here.