Stillman hosting children’s baseball/softball event for children Saturday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Drew Pavan

The Stillman College baseball team and Major League Baseball are teaming for an introduction to baseball and softball event for children this weekend.

All boys and girls ages 5 to 12 are encouraged to visit Stillman’s baseball and softball fields Saturday, March 12, for the event beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Children can participate and learn about baseball and softball as well as enjoy lunch and watch a college baseball game. The event is free for participants, and no experience is necessary.

Children should wear comfortable athletic clothing and shoes. Participants will receive a free T-shirt and wristband, along with a bat and ball to take home.

Immediately following the event, Stillman College has a conference matchup against Talladega College Baseball.

Registration for the Play Ball event begin on-site at 9:45 a.m. but you can pre-register right here.

The MLB Play Ball organization was started in 2015 as an initiative from Major League Baseball (MLB), USA Baseball, and USA Softball to encourage widespread participation in all forms of softball and baseball activities among all ages – especially youth.