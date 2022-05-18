Stillman fraternity championed fatherhood at weekend conference

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Motivating fatherhood is important to the members of the Alpha Tau chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

The Stillman College chapter of the 111-year-old fraternal society held its first-annual Fatherhood Initiative on campus this past Saturday.

As part of the HBCU Leadership Conference, fraternity members mentor elementary through high school students as father figures.

Fraternity member Roland Lewis said the father-promoting initiative serves “to ensure their success and to make sure that things are going well even at home, school and even in our community.”

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. began at Howard University in November 1911. The Alpha Tau chapter began in 1957, and oversees undergraduate chapters at Stillman College (Rho Gamma), the University of Alabama (Beta Eta) and the University of West Alabama (Alpha Delta Iota).

For more information about the organization, visit their website.