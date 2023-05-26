Stillman Community Garden offers fresh fruits, vegetables

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Nick Balenger

The Stillman Community Garden celebrated harvest day Thursday. The foundation’s goal is to bring people together by feeding the community.

The foundation received a $10,000 grant in 2022, used to purchase seeds and supplies for the garden.

Stillman student Terrence Frierson said watching the garden flourish has been inspirational.

“I’ve been with this program for two years now,” Frierson said. “It’s wonderful, it’s great for the community. It’s starting to bring a lot of people together.”

The garden has everything from collard greens to bell peppers and blueberries, and it’s already produced more than 400 pounds of greens for the community alongside supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to Stillman’s cafeteria.

Community partners like 4H are promoting youth activities and community involvement within the garden. The Stillman Foundation encourages anyone to come harvest from the garden as long as the crop is ripe. If you would like to reserve a plot yourself, you can call Mason Bonner at 205-292-5417.

