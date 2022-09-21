Stillman College, VA Medical Center team up for Stomp Out Suicide

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Caleb Aguayo

TUSCALOOSA – Stillman College partnered with the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to produce “Stomp Out Suicide,” a step show meant to raise awareness on issues surrounding suicide.

According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, the suicide death rate rose from 12.3 to 13.5 people per 100,000 between 2011 and 2020.

“We just want to make sure students know that there is help available,” said Stillman Director of Student Development Tomalisa Washington. “Sometimes when you’re feeling bad, you’re feeling down, you think that you’re the only one who knows, the only one who understands and that’s just not the case. If you just talk about it, then somebody else may say ‘Oh, I had that experience too.’ ”

Stomp Out Suicide also featured Lamar Pullom, a Tuscaloosa-born comedian who just recently performed at Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. It’s a cause he considers close to home.

“There have been some people in my life who have had suicidal thoughts,” Pullom said. “I’ve lost a few people to suicide. I also have a little dark place in my life where I’ve had a situation. So there was no hesitation to come out here and provide entertainment for a good cause.”

Washington said Stillman College hopes to continue Stomp Out Suicide with another step show next year.