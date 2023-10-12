Stillman College to join Gulf Coast Athletic Conference

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Amarachi Okafor

The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) proudly announced a new partnership with Stillman College and Visit Tuscaloosa. The announcement was made, at a press conference hosted in the Birthright Alumni Auditorium on the Stillman campus.

@WVUA23Sports is currently at the @GCACSports special press conference at Stillman announcing a new partnership with @StillmanCollege pic.twitter.com/suCXvNwuxj — Amarachi (@officialAmaraO) October 12, 2023

Stillman College is the newest conference member, rounding its total up to 11 member schools for the 2024-2025 academic session. This partnership was received with excitement and anticipation on both ends of the agreement. The Commissioner of GCAC extended her gratitude in a speech later in the conference.

After taking a hiatus in 2016 from participating in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Stillman College is making a comeback.

“It allows us to also create a different pathway to reunite rivalry’s, to re-engage with former members and to establish some new rivalries across the state of Alabama,” said Terrance Whittle, Stillman’s Director of Athletics. “You have Talladega (College) and Oakwood (University) as members of the GCAC. It also gives us a footprint in Alabama to move forward with.”

Visit Tuscaloosa, a local tourism organization, is also instrumental in this collaboration. They are set to host the 2024 GCAC Basketball Championship events. This will take place on the Stillman College campus, in the spring semester of 2024.