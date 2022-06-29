Stillman College to host two baseball camps in July

baseball field

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Mason Smith

The Stillman College baseball program will host a youth camp and a high school camp during the month of July.

The youth camp is for ages 8 to 12 and takes place from July 13 through July 15. Campers will learn the fundamentals, including fielding, hitting, pitching, baserunning, throwing and catching.

The high school camp is for ages 13 to 17 and takes place from July 27 through July 29. In addition to the fundamentals, campers will also have bullpen catching sessions and will play simulated games if time permits.

Both camps are from 8 a.m. to noon each day. Registration will be on site and and it’s $50 per camper. Click here for more information.