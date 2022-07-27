Stillman College STEM Camp inspires middle and high school

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

Stillman College is holding a Black Belt Scholars Camp this week for 200 students looking to get ahead in STEM fields over the summer.

The program is for students in grades 7 through 12, and was created to expose disadvantaged youth to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, along with counseling and scholarships.

Camp participants cultivate relationships with other students their age and mentor figures. Field trips make them aware of higher education options.

“What we wanted to do is be able to get these kids to understand that there’s a lot that’s out there,” said Alabama State Senator Bobby Singleton of District 24.

“Take them to universities, them to to two-year colleges, show them all the career paths that are out there.”

The program is in its second year, and plans to return again next summer.