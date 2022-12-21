Stillman College unveils inaugural class for Athletic Hall of Fame

Stillman College announced its inaugural class that will be enshrined in the schools new athletics hall of fame.

The 2023 class is made up of six inductees include three former student-athletes and three championship-winning coaches.

Stillman College’s inaugural hall of fame class includes Jeffery Henderson (men’s track and field), Chester Hightower (men’s track and field, football), Dr. Jamila Mckinnis Riley (women’s volleyball, women’s basketball), coach William Riley (men’s and women’s tennis), coach Dr. Richard Cosby (baseball), and Donny Crawford (baseball).

Stillman College Athletics Director Terrance Whittle says that each member of the hall of fame class stands out due to the service and dedication to establishing the culture and foundation of Stillman College athletics.

“There’s a depth in this first class, and we’re really excited about that,” Whittle said. “It’s not just something that’s going to surface level. They’ve all had experience here (and) a longevity here over a period of time.”

The official induction ceremony will be held on Feb. 17, 2023.