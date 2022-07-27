Stillman College receives grant for library facelift

If William H. Sheppard was alive today, he would likely be excited the library named for him at Stillman College is getting a major facelift.

The historic Sheppard Library will receive a grant from the National Park Service worth $500,000 for the renovation project.

Stillman’s funds are part of a $9.7 million grant from the national organization to benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

Stillman College’s President Dr. Cynthia Warrick said the library renovations will help first generation college students prosper.

“National Merit Scholars are going to do well in whatever environment. But we don’t get those students. We get those students that need that faculty member to hold their hand, meet them where they are in and really challenge them to learn and be whatever, to dream and hope they can accomplish their dreams,” she explained.

The library will also house a civil rights museum dedicated to the movement’s history at the college and in Tuscaloosa during the 1960s.